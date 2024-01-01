Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,891,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,372,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

