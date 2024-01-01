Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,677. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

