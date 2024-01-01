Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,401 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up 18.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $70,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

JBHT traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.74. 407,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,425. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.55 and a 200 day moving average of $187.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

