Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 322,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,169. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $560.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 45.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

