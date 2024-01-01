Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM remained flat at $94.08 during trading on Monday. 3,230,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,231. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

