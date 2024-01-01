Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. 28,060,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

