Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,590,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,509. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

