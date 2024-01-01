Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.36. 741,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
