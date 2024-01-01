Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $418,000 Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 215.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metlife Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.41. 521,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

