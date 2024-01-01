Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,094,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,516. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

