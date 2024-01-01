Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $813,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,143,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,983,000 after buying an additional 931,387 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,914,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,267,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 409,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 749,335 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.06. 3,815,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3643 per share. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

