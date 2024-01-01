Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI remained flat at $54.98 during trading hours on Monday. 3,652,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,490. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

