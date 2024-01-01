Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.04. 2,295,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

