Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,481 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 210,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.08. 1,497,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

