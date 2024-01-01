Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,599 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000.

NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,296. The stock has a market cap of $632.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

