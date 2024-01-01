Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 261 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,984. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

