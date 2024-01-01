Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 806 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 154,268 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

