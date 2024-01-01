Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 475,588 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,488,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.69. 627,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.80.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

