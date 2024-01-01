Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Update

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the November 30th total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSHP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $8,512,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HSHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.76. 66,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

