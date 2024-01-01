Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $209.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

