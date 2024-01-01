HSBC Begins Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $203.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.71.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $190.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

