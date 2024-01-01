Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,644,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 7,256,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.6 days.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
