iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in December

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
iA Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $69.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $56.88 and a 52-week high of $69.36.
iA Financial Company Profile
