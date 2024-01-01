iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in December

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $69.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $56.88 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

iA Financial Company Profile

Featured Articles

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

