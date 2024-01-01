Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Shares Set to Split on Friday, January 5th

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY opened at $13.80 on Monday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.
