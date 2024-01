Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Shares Set to Split on Friday, January 5th

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY opened at $13.80 on Monday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

