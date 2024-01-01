ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stake Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193,767 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of ImmunoGen worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 638,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. 4,028,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,827,123. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,799 shares of company stock worth $14,683,700. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

