Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Up 38.3% in December

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,770,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 10,680,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.19. 262,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

