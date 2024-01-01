Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.38. 2,864,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,789. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

