Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,900 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the November 30th total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 252,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,922 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

