Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Short Interest Update

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.82. 207,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $115.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

