Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $139.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

