Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $139.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.