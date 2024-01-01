Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 30th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.34. 440,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 510.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.23%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

