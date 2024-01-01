InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 35.1% in December

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 775,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,100.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,344,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IHG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,340. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

