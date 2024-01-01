International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.
International Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404. International Petroleum has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.
International Petroleum Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.