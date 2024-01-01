International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in December

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404. International Petroleum has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

