InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,536,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,067,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2,093.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

IVT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.34. 299,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.08.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,150.54%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

