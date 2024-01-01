Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.89. 1,080,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

