Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.20. 295,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

