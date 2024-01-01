Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 55.6% in December

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,052,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,485 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,227,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,473,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $49.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

