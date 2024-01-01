Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 41.0% in December

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,355,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 273,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KBWD stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $15.86. 131,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

