Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of KBWR traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $54.67. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $61.32.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4074 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
