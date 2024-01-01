Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 14.1% in December

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KBWR traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $54.67. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4074 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

