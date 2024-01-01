Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,471 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.1% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco QQQ worth $452,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,662,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

