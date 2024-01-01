Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $409.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,662,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.70.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

