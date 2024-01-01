Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.52. 42,662,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

