Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 203.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares during the period.

PSI stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

