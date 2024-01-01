Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,172 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN remained flat at $21.18 on Monday. 4,229,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,704,742. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

