Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Decreased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.80. 5,339,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,983. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

