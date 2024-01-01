Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,329. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
