Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,329. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 19,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

