ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Up 16.2% in December

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ioneer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Stock Down 0.7 %

IONR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.01. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,477. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. ioneer has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.