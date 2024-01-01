Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Shares of IREN stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $7.15. 9,799,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

