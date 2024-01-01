iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.29% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

