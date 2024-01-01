iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Lowered by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,485 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $100.27. 3,189,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,990. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44.

